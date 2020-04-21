TrueUSD Hits One Day Volume of $464.09 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $132.90 million and approximately $464.09 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 132,839,564 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Koinex, Cryptopia, Kuna, Bitso, WazirX, Upbit, Crex24, Binance, Zebpay, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

