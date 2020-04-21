Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 6,909,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TPC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $313.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

