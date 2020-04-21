UGAS Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.04545591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

