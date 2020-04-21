Union Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 13,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 1,401 put options.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.96. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.