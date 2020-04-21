Universe (UNI) Market Cap Tops $82,408.87

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Universe has a total market cap of $82,408.87 and approximately $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, Universe has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,273,362 coins and its circulating supply is 86,073,362 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

