Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

