Valor Token (VALOR) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $43,764.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.04545591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.