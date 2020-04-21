Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is First Hawaiian Bank’s 8th Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,643. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

