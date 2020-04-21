Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $232,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.