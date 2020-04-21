Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,056. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.