Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $534,791.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.02513841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.03226056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00595317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00804352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076014 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00027297 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00619353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,413,497 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Poloniex, QBTC, CoinEgg, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

