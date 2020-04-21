WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Stock Position Increased by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the period. WABCO accounts for approximately 8.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WABCO worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 720,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

