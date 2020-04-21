WABnetwork Achieves Market Cap of $19,518.45 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $19,518.45 and $16.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.02654158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00217827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,513,642,959 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

