Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,637,000 after buying an additional 75,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $153.02. 1,437,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,663. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

