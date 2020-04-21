Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE GD traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. 1,328,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.