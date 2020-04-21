Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,108 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

PNC traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.00. 4,106,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

