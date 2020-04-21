Webster Bank N. A. Sells 41,866 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,565,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,108. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

