Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens-Illinois (OI)

4/17/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/15/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 2,340,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,834. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

