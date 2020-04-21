XMax Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, DDEX, Coinrail and ABCC. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.00 or 0.04455922 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,097,937,455 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, ABCC, FCoin, Graviex, OTCBTC, HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

