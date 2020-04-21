Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.