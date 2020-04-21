Zacks: Analysts Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

IMMR stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Immersion by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immersion by 37,346.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

