Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.02). Expedia Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,512,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

