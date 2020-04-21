Zacks: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Safety Insurance Group an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 162.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

