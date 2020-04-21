ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 10,736,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

