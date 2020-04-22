-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 773,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in PlayAGS by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,707 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,463. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

