$0.09 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,840. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

