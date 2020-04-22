$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDR. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

