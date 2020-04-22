-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CONN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 749,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $117.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.53. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

