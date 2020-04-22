$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore L. Koenig purchased 28,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.62%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

