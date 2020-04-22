$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HBT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 28,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,038. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $293.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

