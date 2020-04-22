$0.69 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.59. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.14. 6,659,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

