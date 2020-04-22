$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. 1,663,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

