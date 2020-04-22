$1.19 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. American Electric Power also reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Shares of AEP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 2,511,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

