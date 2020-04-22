$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $151,626,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,062,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 648,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,190 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

