107,140 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. HNP Capital LLC owned 4.29% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

IEUS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,117. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

