18,861 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim increased their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $14.70 on Wednesday, reaching $263.85. 1,258,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,457. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

