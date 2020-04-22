$3.70 EPS Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.78. AON reported earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.10.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.10. 55,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,466. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

