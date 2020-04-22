36,222 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,937,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

