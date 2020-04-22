55,644 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,901,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.