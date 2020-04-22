62,725 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 65,558 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,036 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

