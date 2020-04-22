63,103 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Synovus Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,786. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

