A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 million, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of -0.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

