A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of AOS opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.