AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 622,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.60 million, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.