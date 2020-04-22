Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 3,308,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $300,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $344,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,549,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,347,999 shares of company stock valued at $134,463,565.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

