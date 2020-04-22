Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,375,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,900,110 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADRO shares. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

