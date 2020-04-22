Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €690.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €690.00 ($802.33) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €967.00 ($1,124.42) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €824.88 ($959.16).

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.