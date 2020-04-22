aelf Hits One Day Volume of $21.23 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. aelf has a market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Bancor Network and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About aelf

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit, Allbit, Kyber Network, BigONE, ABCC, Bancor Network, Bibox, BCEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

