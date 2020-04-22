Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Cap of $30.87 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $30.87 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDAX, CoinBene and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 353,859,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,038,102 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, Liqui, HitBTC, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Binance, Kyber Network, HADAX, IDAX, Crex24, LATOKEN, Koinex, FCoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, DragonEX, BigONE, Zebpay and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

