Aion Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $2.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, RightBTC, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

